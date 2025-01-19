Final no-go for Rotherham United on prolific frontman Nathan Lowe
The Millers had made enquiries about the 19-year-old striker who had hit 18 goals in 30 appearances for League Two pace-setters Walsall this term before being recalled by his Championship parent club, Stoke City.
Lowe played and scored for the Potters in their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion yesterday to increase the chances of him remaining at the bet365 Stadium rather than being allowed to leave again in this month's transfer window.
EFL regulations state that players can play for only two clubs in the same season, which leaves a return to Walsall as the only option if Stoke decide to give him more experience elsewhere.
Rotherham boss Steve Evans is hoping to land a new frontman before close of play on February 3 deadline day and has already been pursuing targets other than the England under-19 international.
“We enquired about Nathan,” he told the Advertiser last week. “I saw him three times earlier in the season and I liked him. But Stoke have said that he's not coming out. That's where that is.”
Stoke were light in their frontline after losing their own loan centre-forward, Tom Cannon, who was recalled by Premier League strugglers Leicester City after scoring 11 times in 25 appearances during his time away from the King Power Stadium.
The Millers have yet to begin their recruitment and are expecting answers from “three or four" potential new arrivals tomorrow or Tuesday.
As well as a striker, Evans wants a midfielder and a wide man and would also like to sign cover for right-back Joe Rafferty.
He says he has talked to Stoke boss Mark Robins about two other players in the Potters squad.
