Matt Taylor during his time in charge of Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A NUMBER of familiar faces will be back at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday as Rotherham United play their first home League One match of the new campaign.

Ex-boss Matt Taylor is returning with new club Bristol Rovers for the first time since his November sacking and alongside him in the dugout will be assistant manager Wayne Carlisle and goalkeeper coach Scott Brown who were part of his backroom team at Rotherham.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay, who moved to Rovers this summer after making 161 appearances in Millers colours, is likely to be in the visitors' squad.

The reception for Taylor will be less than warm as home fans view his recruitment of ageing players with poor fitness records a year ago as a major factor in the relegation from the Championship last term.

He joined Rovers, who also have former New York loanee Grant Ward in their ranks, only a fortnight after leaving New York and led them to a 15th-placed finish.

Lindsay made his debut as a 67th-minute substitute in last Saturday’s home win over Northampton Town.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans said: "They've signed some good players, that's the first thing you identify.

“They've never been shy of spending money down there. They have a fantastic ownership model. Their travelling following is big and passionate.

“This will be an early indication of where we are as Rotherham United. This is a decent Rovers team that's coming on Saturday. We need to be ready.”

One to watch

Bristol Rovers set a club record with the transfer fee of around £500,000 they paid to take Promise Omochere from Fleetwood Town last month. The Dublin-born striker hit the target 13 times in 75 appearances for the Cod Army. Now aged 23, he came to prominence with League of Ireland side Bohemians - the team Rotherham United old boy Georgie Kelly used to play for.

Form guide

Millers: LW

Rovers: WL

Rovers won 1-0 at home to Northampton Town on Saturday and then lost 2-0 at Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Recent meetings

Jan 18 2020, League One: Millers 3 Rovers 0

Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene

Sep 28 2019, League One: Rovers 1 Millers 0

Apr 21 2018, League One: Millers 2 Rovers 0

Smith, Caolan Lavery

Dec 2 2017, League One: Rovers 2 Millers 1

Ryan Williams

Feb 19 2013, League One: Rovers 1 Millers 2

Kayode Odejayi, Lee Frecklington

Opposition boss

Matt Taylor needs no introduction to Millers fans, having been in charge for 13 months between October 2022 and November 2023. He helped to secure Championship survival in his first season after succeeding Paul Warne but things went awry in the second and he was sacked. He'd spent four years in charge of Exeter City, winning League Two promotion, before coming to New York Stadium.

Man in the middle

Neil Hair has been on the EFL List since 2018, taking charge of League One and League Two matches. From Cambridgeshire, he refereed 20 games last season, sending off four players and issuing 71 cautions. Saturday's fixture will be his first league outing this term. He has been to New York Stadium before, back in October 2019. On that day Rotherham lost 1-0 to Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The odds

The bookies favour the Millers, offering 21/20 on a home win and 5/2 on an away victory. A draw is 23/10. Rotherham have 22 wins and Rovers 24 in 60 games between the clubs since 1953.