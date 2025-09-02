Rotherham United summer signing Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LENNY Agbaire, Denzel Hall, Ar'Jany Martha, Marvin Kaleta ... enjoy them while you can because the plan is, they won't be around for that long.

The summer transfer window closed on Monday, bringing to an end a period of trading that saw eight permanent arrivals and five loanees come through the door at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It was the first window for manager Matt Hamshaw, the first stage of his mission to return the Millers to their ways of old.

Remember when the club used to sign prospects, develop them, sell them on and then repeat the process?

Well, not always sell them on. Sometimes contracts were allowed to run down, but that's an article that's been written on other days.

Rotherham haven't spent big this summer, but they have made big strides. Pretty much every young player they have brought in has already shown real potential.

The likes of Agbaire, Hall, Martha and Kaleta could all go on to leave for fees. In the case of at least one of them, there is already interest from a better division than League One.

It doesn't mean this season will suddenly be perfect. It won't be. Hamshaw has spoken repeatedly of ups and downs. A few more ups than down, hopefully, as a new side finds its way, but this will be an imperfect campaign.

The ‘p’ word this term is progress, not promotion.

There is an imbalance that can't yet be rectified until the end of the season when contracts expire. Rotherham now have a clutch of new talent but also an old guard from last year's overspend who are taking up much of this year's budget.

Of the players Hamshaw inherited, probably only Sam Nombe, Joe Powell and Shaun McWilliams would have been ones of his choosing.

Some of the budget has been taken up on paying off Jonson Clarke-Harris who came in last summer on £8,000 a week. The club worked wonders in their negotiating, however, and the handshake was nowhere near as golden as it might have been.

The striker was a headline signing and, 12 months on, a headline departure. Two men were offered deals and turned them down. Cameron Humphreys is said to be doing well at Port Vale and Hakeem Odoffin has yet to play for Luton Town because of injury. I blame Roundwood.

The Millers have had too many of their own players in the treatment room, necessitating extra additions to their frontline and defence.

Loans have seen Kion Etete and Martin Sherif added up front while the final two of 13 deals brought centre-halves Jamal Baptiste and Thomas Holmes to New York.

Wrexham's Dan Scarr was long on Rotherham's radar but the centre-back - a wanted man throughout League One - stayed in North Wales.

Director of football recruitment Rob Scott has been a busy man and his previous work on the continent paid off with the acquisitions of Dutch duo Hall and Martha.

At a time of less spending, only a relatively small amount of money has been bookmarked for fees.

The hope is, another 20-something new boy, Kian Spence, will soon be able to make a long-awaited competitive debut after looking promising in pre-season until injury struck.

As the window drew to a close, no-one left, despite players being available. Their Millers wages proved to be prohibitive.

Youngsters will go out on loans that can be brokered at any stage of the season because they will involve non-league destinations.

In the meantime, Agbaire, Hall, Martha, Kaleta ... echoes of Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks, Dan Barlaser, Ollie Rathbone.

Enjoy them while they're here.

Permanents: Kian Spence, Ted Cann, Lenny Agbaire, Dru Yearwood, Josh Benson, Denzel Hall, Ar'Jany Martha, Marvin Kaleta.

Loans: Dan Gore, Kion Etete, Martin Sherif, Jamal Baptiste, Thomas Holmes.

New deals/extensions: Josh Kayode, Jack Holmes, Ciaran McGuckin, Ben Hatton.