Curtis Durose during his time with Rotherham United.

CURTIS Durose's new manager believes the former Rotherham United prospect could still have a Football League future even though the youngster has dropped into non-league football.

The attacking midfielder has signed for Matlock Town, who play in the seventh tier of English football, after being released by the Millers at the end of last season after two years as a fledgling pro.

The Gladiators hope he plays well enough for them in the Northern Premier League Premier Division to attract the attention of scouts working for EFL sides.

Their boss, Rotherham old boy Nicky Law, said: "Curtis is a talented lad and if he can get his head down, work hard and fulfil the potential he has, he may get back into league football.”

Durose came through the Millers' youth system after joining the club from Nottingham Forest and made one senior appearance, in a 5-0 EFL Trophy win over Manchester City Under-21s in October 2021.

After signing a one-year pro deal in 2022, he spent a successful season on loan at Gainsborough Trinity, scoring freely and helping Trinity reach the NPL Division One play-offs.

He was given another 12-month contract at New York but was never in first-team contention and last term had loan spells at National League North Scarborough Athletic and Matlock.

The 20-year-old was in and out of the side at Matlock but they saw enough in him to offer him a permanent deal.