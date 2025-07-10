Dru Yearwood mingles with supporters at Rotherham United's match against Parkgate FC

FORMER £1-million man Dru Yearwood is closing in on a Rotherham United deal during the club's pre-season camp in Portugal.

The midfielder who once joined Brentford for a seven-figure fee is catching manager Matt Hamshaw's eye during the first week of a trial that is due to last a fortnight.

He is a free agent after calling time on his three-and-a-half-year MLS spell in America and his presence on a full-time basis would significantly strengthen the League One Millers.

“He's a great character,” Hamshaw said. “He's just proving his fitness a little bit to me. He's done really well so far.”

Yearwood, who made his breakthrough at Southend United, has been without a club since late last year after cutting his ties with Nashville SC.

Hamshaw has long been an admirer and was part of then-boss Paul Warne's backroom staff when the Millers tried to sign the Harlow-born player in 2019.

Brentford, then a leading Championship side, won the race for him but the move didn't work out and he headed to America, playing for New York Red Bulls and then Nashville.

Training in Portugal has been tough and Hamshaw said: “Dru's hung in there. He's a little bit behind everybody else for obvious reasons. He's impressed me in the practice games, the counter-pressing stuff and the one-v-one and two-v-two work we've done. There's also the runs et cetera.

“We've tailored a programme for him to make sure that we don't ruin him but at the same time are pushing him to his absolute limit.”

Yearwood, who watched last Friday’s 3-0 win over non-league Parkgate FC at Roundwood, is set for match action tomorrow when Rotherham take on League Two Bromley in a friendly on the Algarve.

He could then feature on Tuesday evening when the Millers, who fly home this weekend, head to Harrogate Town for another pre-season fixture.

“There's a prospect of a deal if he keeps ticking the right boxes,” Hamshaw confirmed.

Meanwhile, another midfield trialist, Josh Benson, who left Barnsley at the end of last term. will also be given a Friday run-out as he, too, bids to earn a contract.