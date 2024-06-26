Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United today bade farewell to two coaches as boss Steve Evans paved the way for a revamp of his backroom staff.

Goalkeeping guru Scott Brown and Dan Green, who worked with the first-team outfield players, have left the club to make way for new arrivals.

Both were appointed during the managerial tenure of Matt Taylor. They stayed during Leam Richardson's time at AESSEAL New York Stadium and then assisted Evans for three Championship matches following the Scot's April appointment.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Dan and Scotty for their efforts towards the end of last season and, on behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, for the entirety of their time with the club,” the boss said.

The exits are described by the Millers as being “by mutual consent”.

Brown arrived from Exeter City in November 2022 while Green vacated his role in Aston Villa’s youth set-up to take up the challenge at New York the following summer.

Evans has talked to potential candidates during the close season and an announcement about the pair's successors is expected in the next few days.