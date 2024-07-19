Rotherham United summer signing Joe Rafferty in first-half action at Stamford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STAMFORD'S community radio station was playing over the PA system before kick-off.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old 1970s favourite, You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet by Bachman–Turner Overdrive, blared out as the teams warmed up.

Fans of both clubs mingled happily in the main stand and there was zero need for segregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can't beat a non-league setting for a pre-season game and this was a friendly night for a friendly fixture in which Rotherham United made it three wins from three summer outings and saw a trialist score twice.

Rotherham United summer signing Joe Rafferty in first-half action at Stamford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Steve Evans might have considered his side's defending too friendly when Stamford's Tom Siddons was allowed to tap in unopposed on nine minutes to open the scoring.

It was an away match for the Millers yet virtually a home one for the boss who cut his managerial teeth with Stamford in the 1990s and still lives in this part of Lincolnshire.

The voice of assistant manager Paul Raynor was carrying stridently across the pitch, urging the visitors to up their game, and they responded as Jordan Hugill twice went close to an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-forward wasn't far away with a fierce shot and then his header was kept out by a sharp stop from goalkeeper Tom Jackson.

Partnering him up front was new boy Esapa Osong. In his first outing, against opposition from the Southern League Premier Central Division, the 19-year-old on loan from Nottingham Forest looked raw but showed signs that he has something.

There's strength in his frame, he's quick and he moves well.

As the break approached, his deft footwork set up Hugill whose shot was well saved. By that stage, the Millers were level, with the equaliser coming in the 28th minute from one of two trialists in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Powell played a clever pass from a free-kick when nearly everyone was expecting a shot and Trialist One, squat, bandy-legged and playing as a '10', made no mistake with a precision finish into the far corner.

Right on half-time, Osong’s effort was parried by Jackson who then reacted quickly to yet again thwart Hugill who was following up.

The match was being played in the homely, picturesque setting of the Zeeco Stadium, a ground with two small stands and flanked by countryside, with meadowland banking rising sharply above the touchline where the dugouts are situated.

Rotherham were well represented in a crowd of a few hundred. On a hot evening, one Millers supporter couldn't decide whether to be healthy or not and supplemented his flagon of water with a couple of cheeky lagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, in their blue change strip, fell behind three minutes after the restart when a shot from right winger Jack Holmes - Stamford's best player - found its way past Dillon Phillips but they were level again almost immediately.

Joe Rafferty crossed from the right and, this time, Jackson had no answer to Hugill who headed home.

Thirteen minutes later, Evans' men went ahead for the first time when Osong made a nuisance of himself and Trialist One bagged himself a brace from close range.

Soon afterwards, the advantage was extended as Sean Raggett headed downwards and Zak Zules fired upwards into the roof of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the end of the scoring. That mattered little as the players got a full 90 minutes into their legs as they stepped up their preparations for League One August 10 opening day.

This was a good workout against decent, spirited opposition. There is much, much more to come from the Millers.

You ain't seen nothin' yet.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules Cohen Bramall; Ollie Rathbone, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell; Trialist One; Esapa Osong, Jordan Hugill. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Trialist Two, Ben Scothern, James Clarke, Ben Hatton, Josh Ayres, Hamish Douglas.

Goals: Siddons 9, Holmes 48 (Stamford); Trialist One 28, 63, Hugill 50, Jules 68 (Rotherham).

Attendance: 302.