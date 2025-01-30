Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has his fingers crossed that a second January signing will come through the door at Rotherham United in time to make the squad for Saturday's trip to Birmingham City.

The boss says he spoke to the midfielder's father on Wednesday and followed up with a conversation today with the target himself after receiving the go-ahead from the parent club.

He says a loan deal is so near to completion that the player could be in South Yorkshire by this evening.

“I had about an hour's Zoom call with the boy this morning,” Evans told the Advertiser early this afternoon. “He seems very keen. We're literally sitting and waiting to see if it's a tick in the box.

“He might arrive in Rotherham tonight. Might! I'm confident that something is going to happen.”

The Millers, who made midfield man Louie Sibley their first new-year capture six days ago, are also keen to add a striker to their ranks before the close of the January transfer window early next week.

Evans says there has been dialogue with a top British club who have been in European action this week about a loan move.

Rotherham have other options they will turn to if that deal doesn't go through.

“We're spinning three or four plates on the basis that we see a maximum of three new signings coming in. It's probably two signings, if I'm honest,” the manager said.

“There's not only one striker we're talking to and in the mix for, we're in for several. Rob (director of football recruitment Scott) gets on with those negotiations behind the scenes.

“Like every manager, you have a wish-list. We're against the clock. The deadline is Monday night.”