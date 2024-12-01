David Rawson

ABOUT halfway through the first half, it struck me.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These players had no idea of what they were supposed to do. I mean, they were in position, broadly speaking, but they were without any obvious concept of how they were meant to threaten the opposition goal.

In the end, someone thumped it forward for someone else to chase, and Crawley took over possession. Played some neat little triangles, shifted us over and then set free a winger, pre-positioned in expectation of such a move. Crawley had a plan, a model of how they wanted to play. We didn't. We haven't all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's Crawley, Cambridge, Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury we've been to now and been basically second best.

We won one of those games by fluke, and we got a point from another by virtue of a soft penalty. We drew at home against the team that props up the league, in a game in which they played the more coherent football.

Folks, things do not look good.

There was a time when you started from the position that Cameron Humphreys was man of the match and worked backwards from there.

Now, you assume he'll be held publicly responsible for whatever poor result we've achieved and wonder how it can be he's playing with such little confidence and assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odoffin was an athlete who could play a bit. Now, in his fourth or fifth position of the season, he's a peripheral, plodding presence.

Everywhere there are shadows. Clarke-Harris, a shadow of the battering ram seen at Peterborough. Hugill, a shadow of the targetman, with a surprising touch of genius in his armoury. Kelly, a shadow of the calm orchestrator of Coventry's Championship midfield.

And they're hazy shadows. Because there's no bright light. What pace we have is blunted because we don't play people in, we just lump it forward and bet on a flat race. The defender steps across, falls over and we give away a free-kick. Or we check back, play it back and whack it upfield.

Rarely do we turn the opponent's defence. Never do we look watertight at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here's the thing. Player for player, Crawley, Cambridge, Orient ... they'd take any of ours. Teams at the top of the division might fancy a Humphreys, a Raggett, or an Odoffin in their matchday squad at least.

Yet, here we are, close to being in a genuine relegation battle. It's too late for it to be teething troubles. We've had enough time to “gel”.

It's nowhere near good enough.

Massive improvement needed. Fast.