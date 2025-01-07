Young Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United prospect Ciaran McGuckin today headed back to Yeovil Town for a second loan stint with the National League club.

The 20-year-old striker enjoyed a successful brief stint there earlier in the campaign, scoring three times in six outings before being recalled ahead of schedule by the Millers in late October.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans had initially talked of McGuckin possibly returning to AESSEAL New York Stadium in April for the last few games of the League One run-in but the youngster will remain at Huish Park until the end of the season.

McGuckin, a Northern Ireland under-21 international, played three times for the Millers following his recall.

At the time, under EFL rules, that prevented a second temporary period with Yeovil. However, his original loan term has now expired, freeing him up to head to Somerset again.

Other National League clubs were keen on his services but his preference was Yeovil because of the affinity he already has with the club who are in 11th place in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid.

McGuckin's last involvement for Rotherham this term came in the 0-0 draw at Huddersfield last Saturday when he was on he bench.

“I'd have liked to have put him on late on but we'd used our three rounds of substitutions,” Evans said.

“I've helped him negotiate his deal. I've been saying: ‘You need a bit of this, you need a bit of that.’ I've become like a father figure to the kid.

“He had a really good spell there and got some goals. It's important that he goes out and gets three months of football education.”

The player is out of contract at New York in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he is offered a fresh deal.

In total, he has made nine appearances for the Millers and has yet to register his first goal.