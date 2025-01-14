Ciaran McGuckin plays for Rotherham United against Barnsley in November. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE went from a first-team regular to a squad player when Rotherham United recalled him from a successful loan spell, but Ciaran McGuckin has no complaints.

The young striker was catching the eye in the National League with Yeovil Town earlier in the season until the Millers brought him back in late October because of injuries to their frontline.

McGuckin returned to Huish Park last week for a second stint and reflected on the two-month period in S60 when he was restricted to a solitary League One start and two substitute appearances for his parent club.

“I tried to see it as a positive,” he said in an interview with the Somerset outfit's media team. “They wouldn't have called me back if I hadn't been doing the things I should have been with Yeovil.

“I went back with an open mind and managed to play in a league that I hadn't played in before under a manager I'd only just met when I walked back through the door.

“I learned a lot from some high-calibre players there. There's a striker (Jonson Clarke-Harris)who has won two Golden Boots.

“Players there have had careers that I dream of having. It was good to learn from them and hear what they had to say about my game.”

The 21-year-old hit three goals in six games for Yeovil and turned down approaches from other fifth-tier sides to go back to the team where he had quickly become a crowd favourite.

“Quite a few decent clubs were interested,” he said. “The way Mark (manager Cooper) showed the willingness last time to develop me as a player and a person, I think that was unmatched to what I could get elsewhere.

“He showed a lot of faith in me last time. It was only right that I paid some of that back.”

McGuckin kicked off his second spell with a start in a 1-1 home draw with Woking last Saturday and says the standard of football in the National League is surprisingly high.

Comparing it to League One, he said: “There might be a slight change in tempo. Sometimes, I look at some of the boys here and think: ‘How are you not playing higher?’

“It's not as big a gap as everyone might think.”