YOUNGSTER Ciaran McGuckin could go straight into Rotherham United's squad for tomorrow's home clash with Stevenage after being recalled from his successful loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international was due to stay in the National League at Huish Park until January but Millers boss Steve Evans wanted to swell his attacking options.

That means the forward, who came through Rotherham's youth ranks, is back at AESSEAL New York Stadium and in the frame for this weekend's League One visit of his manager's former club.

Three goals in six outings made McGuckin an instant hit with Yeovil fans who are sorry to see him go.

With Jonson Clarke-Harris ruled out by a hamstring issue, Jordan Hugill in poor form and Esapa Osong's loan spell failing to ignite, the Millers frontline isn't as strong as it looked at the start of the season.

Evans has mentioned Osong struggling for full fitness because of "niggles” and injuries have also hit the squad in other areas of the pitch.

“At present, our available player numbers are very low and young Ciaran has been outstanding at Yeovil,” Evans said. “It will be good to see the kid with us as we move forwards.”

Rotherham were able to recall McGuckin early because he wasn't with another EFL club.

The attacker had been due to go on loan to National League Rochdale in the summer but an ankle injury scuppered that move.

He played three times in the Championship early last season under then-boss Matt Taylor before an injury-interrupted loan at League of Ireland Dundalk.