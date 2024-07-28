Rotherham United trialist Harry Kite. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TRIALIST Harry Kite is returning to the Rotherham United fold in a bid to win a contract for the forthcoming League One campaign.

The former Exeter City attacking midfielder played in pre-season matches against Stamford and Alfreton Town but was absent from yesterday's home clash with Sheffield United.

Manager Steve Evans says the 24-year-old was missing only because the Millers needed to give other players game-time in the build-up to August 10 opening day.

Kite may feature in the friendly at Grimsby Town on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after the 2-1 loss to the Blades in which another trialist, Jack Holmes, earned himself a Rotherham deal, Evans said: “Harry's coming back. We told him it would be difficult to get him minutes today. That might be different as we go forward.

“We've got two more games before the season starts. Harry's gone home with our blessing and comes back tomorrow. He'll train with the squad on Monday.”

Kite scored twice in a 4-2 win against Stamford while playing as a ‘10’, and Evans says the Millers want to add someone who can operate in that role to their squad.

The player then had a second-half outing at Alfreton and came close to adding another goal to his tally as Rotherham triumphed 3-0.

Kite can continue to appear in pre-season matches as an FA rule allows domestic trialists to play in an unlimited number of friendlies in a 28-day period.

While the Millers were in action against the Blades, their striker, Josh Kayode, was watching Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 home friendly win over Derby County after joining the Shrews on a season-long loan.

Injury problems have restricted the centre-forward, who is in the final year of his New York contract, to 19 games in two seasons and he is seeking to kick-start his career.

His playing opportunities would have been limited had he remained in South Yorkshire.