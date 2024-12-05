Rotherham United attacker Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are resisting the temptation to rush Andre Green back into their first team as the attacker consigns more than a year of injury heartache to the past.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old is finally fit again after rupturing an Achilles tendon 14 months ago and had his first serious outing since October 2023 when he came on in a behind-closed-doors clash with Doncaster Rovers last week.

Manager Steve Evans hopes to give the former Aston Villa youngster a taste of League One as a substitute ahead of the festive schedule later this month but says that starts may have to wait until the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andre is such a talented player that he comes immediately into your thoughts,” the boss said. “However, he's just had his first form of competitive action for an incredibly long time and we have to be patient.

Rotherham United attacker Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He'll be involved before Christmas. In terms of building him up to be starting games, it might be into January before we get him there.”

Green, who was on the bench for Tuesday’s win over Lincoln City, impressed in the Rovers match when he came on in the second half, showing a good touch and delivering several dangerous set-pieces.

He felt the effects of his protracted absence following a 3-2 win for the Millers at their South Yorkshire neighbours and accepts he needs to be nursed carefully as he's introduced to the club's third-tier campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andre said he was particularly tired after his 20-minute cameo,” Evans revealed. “And that was in a training-ground game that doesn't carry the pressures and intensity of a league match.”

The player has since trained well with the main group at Rotherham's Roundwood base.

The 25-year-old played in the Premier League with Villa before a move to Championship Sheffield Wednesday and then a two-year stint with Slovan Bratislava that brought two domestic league titles in Slovakia and outings in the Champions League.

He moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer of 2023 during the managerial reign of Matt Taylor and disaster struck only ten games into his career with his new side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day he gets nearer to full fitness,” Evans said. “Four or five weeks down the line, we'll have a real class act on our hands.”

Green agreed with his boss, saying: “I’ll be best coming off the bench for now. I don’t want to be selfish and think I should be starting.

“Hopefully in the coming weeks I can have an impact.”