Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks goes down injured at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MALLIK Wilks is being assessed by medical staff after becoming the latest Rotherham United player to be hit by injury.

The Millers were already without midfielders Shaun McWilliams (hamstring) and Alex MacDonald (groin) and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris (calf) when they travelled to League One leaders Birmingham City yesterday.

They lost attacker Wilks in the first half of the 2-1 defeat at St Andrew's where they took the lead and were in sight of a commendable draw before a late penalty sent them home without a point.

“Mallik just felt his groin tighten up,” said manager Steve Evans straight after the match. “We take zero chances with our players so we took him off. It will be tomorrow or Monday before we know where we are with him.”

Any spell on the sidelines will be a blow for Rotherham because the seven-goal Sheffield Wednesday loanee has been in good form and has been a regular starter.

With injuries biting and half-a-dozen players having departed during the new-year transfer window, Rotherham could name only six substitutes against the Blues.

“We're stretched,” Evans said. “We're not talking about bare bones here, I think we're below it.”

Rotherham have brought in only two new faces – loan midfielders Louie Sibley and Dan Gore – and Evans is hoping he will be given the go-ahead to make more signings before tomorrow night's close of the window.

Manchester United youngster Gore came on for Wilks and marked his debut by setting up Sam Nombe's goal.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty was another player who missed out against Birmingham, but his absence wasn't an injury-related one.

The right-back pulled out on the morning of the match because his wife had gone into labour.

“We got the call at 8am,” Evans said. “Raff has been in really good form, but you have to allow your players to experience moments off the pitch that they will remember for life.

“We hope he's added to his family and that both mum and baby are healthy.”

The Millers are next in action on Tuesday evening, at home to League Two Bradford City in the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.