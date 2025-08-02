Cameron Humphreys in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'M a ball-playing centre-back, a modern-day centre-back.”

Remind you of anyone?

It's how Cameron Humphreys introduced himself to fans of his new club after deciding earlier this summer that his time with Rotherham United was done.

The defender joined the Millers' League One rivals, Port Vale, and is back on familiar turf in double-quick time as the Valiants are the opening-day visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium this Saturday.

“I'm fast, strong, aggressive and good in the air,” the 26-year-old also said in a Vale club interview.

Humphreys spent three seasons with mixed fortunes at New York. He was a major factor in Championship survival in his first year, out of action injured for too much of his second when Rotherham went down, then hit and miss in his third when he played his best football as a defensive midfielder.

The Millers offered him a new deal and how they would like with his services right now as they are short of numbers at the back as they head into manager Matt Hamshaw's first full campaign in charge.

Moving to the Potteries was a step into the unknown for a player who made 113 appearances during his stint in S60.

“It's a fresh start for me,” he said at the time of his late-June switch. “I don't know anybody, they don't know me. It's really exciting to learn about new people and a new place. I'll give everything and work hard for the boys.”

Vale were promoted last term when they finished runners-up in the fourth tier under former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and haven't been scared to spend as they seek to establish themselves in a higher division.

“Me and the manager spoke a lot over the summer,” Humphreys said. “Those conversations were very important. They showed that he has faith in me.

“Everybody here is used to winning, which is good for the culture. I want to be a part of that.”

One to watch

Striker Lorent Tolaj was Port Vale's top scorer last season, bagging 15 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. Born in Switzerland, he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion as a teenager and then had a prolific spell with National League Aldershot Town before Vale signed him last summer. The 23-year-old is a former Switzerland youth international and once hit the target eight times in a match to set the record for the most goals scored in an Under-19 Euros qualifier.

Form guide

Rotherham United have lost two of their summer friendlies – 5-0 at home to Sheffield United and 4-1 at Accrington Stanley – while there have been wins against Parkgate FC (3-0), Bromley (2-1 in Portugal) and at Harrogate Town (3-0). Port Vale finished second in League Two last season to climb back into League One at the first attempt. Their last six matches of their fourth-tier campaign brought three wins, a draw and two losses. Their pre-season results have included a 5-1 win at Bath City, a 2-1 defeat at Everton and last Saturday's 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City.

Past meetings

Aug 10 2022, EFL Cup: Port Vale 1 Millers 2

Ollie Rathbone, Chiedozie Ogbene

Nov 30 201, EFL Trophy: Millers 1 Port Vale 1

Michael Smith

(Millers on 5-3 on penalties)

Apr 21 2014, League One: Millers 1 Port Vale 0

Kieran Agard

Dec 29 2013, League One: Port Vale 2 Millers 0

Dec 26, 2012, League Two: Millers 1 Port Vale 2

Agard

Sep 8, League Two: Port Vale 6 Millers 2

Michael O'Connor, Daniel Nardiello pen

In 55 contests between the clubs since 1929, Rotherham have 24 wins to their name while Port Vale's victory total is 22.

Opposition boss

Following a long playing career as a centre-half, Darren Moore took his first managerial job in 2018 at West Bromwich Albion. He led Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship in 2023 and then, after a brief, ill-fated stint with Huddersfield Town, took the hot seat at Vale Park in February 2024. He arrived too late to prevent League One relegation but guided his new club to an instant return to the third tier last term.

Man in the middle

Jacob Miles became an ELF referee in 2023 after three seasons on the National League list. Last term, he took charge of 33 matches, issuing 128 cautions and showing four red cards. His only previous experience of the Millers came in November when he had the whistle for their 1-0 win at Bradford City in the Vertu Trophy group stage. From Sussex, he is also tennis umpire and has worked worldwide at Grand Slam tournaments.

The odds

The bookies are favouring a home win, offering a Millers triumph at 23/20 and an away victory at 21/10. A draw is 23/10.