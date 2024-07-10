11 in ... and now Steve Evans is meeting another Rotherham United target
The club have announced summer signing number 11 in winger Joseph Hungbo and there is no stopping the Millers boss as he bids to build a promotion-winning side for League One next term.
“I'll be away from the training ground for a few hours later today talking to a player and his mum and dad,” the boss told the Advertiser this morning. “We'll see how that goes.”
Other teams have shown interest in some Rotherham players but no departures are imminent, the Scot revealed.
Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris (sore after training), midfielder Shaun McWilliams (groin) and centre-half Jamie McCart (calf), who missed last Friday's friendly with Parkgate, have all travelled north of the border to the resort of St Andrews with the Millers party.
The squad are training three times a day and some players have had a dip in the sea despite the cold Scottish climate.
“St Andrews is a wonderful facility,” Evans said. “We're very fortunate to be here. The weather is the kind we will get next season.
“It's always my preference to come somewhere like here rather than, say, Portugal where the temperature is 90 degrees. Would that tell us anything for when we get to September onwards? Probably not.”
Talking at 9.45am about today’s schedule, the manager said: “Everyone is good, everyone is working hard. The boys have already been along the beach.
“They've come in for breakfast, then we'll do some studio work (an exercise-bike spin session) and then some football work.
“I think it's fair to say that when it comes to bedtime the lads are happy to let their heads hit the pillow. We're still four or five weeks away from the start of the season and we're gradually building.”
Rotherham have a fixture arranged in St Andrews for Saturday against Scottish League One side Cove Rangers and the match is open to any Millers supporters who make the long journey north.
“It's at the university on what they call ‘the top pitches’,” Evans said. "Our supporters are welcome. They can come and watch us, no problem.”