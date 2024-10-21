Rob Hilton on duty for Rotherham United Women at Roudnwood recently. Picture by Alex Roebuck

ROTHERHAM United Women are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Rob Hilton.

Hilton arrived in the summer as part of an overhaul of the off-field staff designed to help get the club challenging for promotion to the National League.

Rotherham initially had a slow start to the season, failing to win any of their opening four games in the East Midlands Regional Women’s Premier Division to leave them occupying one of the three relegation places.

They got their first three-pointer on Sunday, beating SJR Worksop 5-0 under the guidance of interim manager, Head of Football Adam Rawlings.

That win followed an FA Cup exit to Thornaby in a penalty shoot-out and an 8-2 win at Dronfield Town in the League Cup.

In a statement, the club said: “Rob leaves with thanks from everyone at the club and our best wishes for the future.”

Hilton arrived at Roundwood with six years’ experience in women’s football, winning two league titles with his local club, Hemsworth, before spells at Harrogate Town, Harworth and Barnsley Women.

He succeeded Pete Jarvis, who left at the end of last season after two years in charge, culminating in winning the League Plate and retaining the #HerGame Too Shield.

Rotherham are away to Ilkeston Town on Sunday (2pm).