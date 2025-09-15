Rotherham United Women look to FA Cup to kick-start their campaign
Beaten by Gainsborough Trinity on the first day, they were on the brink of beating AFC Stamford on Sunday only to be pegged back a scruffy equaliser deep into stoppage time, ending 2-2.
Adam Rawlings’ side are away to Brunsmeer Athletic in the second qualifying round on Sunday and will hope playing conditions are better.
The weather was awful in Lincolnshire and the Millers battled through the wind and rain in the second half to get their noses in front against a physical Stamford side.
Earlier there had been hopeful signs in attack, where Sophia Swan and strike partner Ella Mortimer combined for the latter's second goal in as many games to put Rotherham ahead after 20 minutes.
The Millers will feel they should have gone further in front as they put the home defence under repeated pressure but it was Stamford who found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time, scrambling home at a corner.
The second half was punctuated by a series of substitutions and the referee's whistle and there with few clear chances.
Sidni Simmons worked the goalkeeper and Erren Davies also came close before Sophia Swan seized on a loose ball to make it 2-1 with four minutes to go.
The shine was taken off a battling display for the gold-and-black-clad side by Stamford’s late leveller, leaving Rotherham seventh in the early standings in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division.
They return to league action against Mansfield Town at Roundwood next Tuesday (7.45pm).