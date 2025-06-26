Rotherham United open to season-long loan option for striker Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rotherham United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris will need to go out on loan to get regular football next season.

​The club cannot guarantee regular action for the 30-year-old and are open to offers.

Clarke-Harris has already had conversations with other clubs as he looks to get this career back on track after a stop-start first campaign back at AESSEAL New York Stadium dogged by injury and fitness concerns.

He is halfway through a two-year deal.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw

"If he goes anywhere it will be on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser this week.

"We have not had any concrete offers yet. We have had enquiries.

"I think Jonno is well aware what is happening.

"He is speaking to the odd club with our permission and then we will try and strike a deal, however that looks. It’s got to be right for the football club."

Previous manager Steve Evans made Clarke-Harris his first signing last summer, re-uniting him with a player he first brought to AESSEAL New York Stadium as a raw youngster back in 2014.

A decade on, he wasn’t able to produce the goals he’d scored in his time at Bristol Rovers and then Peterborough United and which brought him two League One “Golden Boot” awards.

Added Hamshaw: "I’ve said all along, I have no issue with Jonson Clarke-Harris. I respect him and he’s been great since I’ve been here in and around the place and I wouldn’t see any change in that if he does come back into the building.

"However we are both well aware of the situation. He needs to go and play football and I probably can’t give him the minutes he wants.

"I think the natural thing will be that it comes to an end. How that looks as a deal I’m not 100 per cent certain.”

Bristol Rovers have shown an interest in taking Clarke-Harris back to the south west while other clubs have been monitoring the situation.

Taking on an extra wage during the close season doesn’t always make sense, but with clubs now returning for training the transfer market in general will start picking up.

Clarke-Harris is due to report back for duty with the rest of the Rotherham squad today.

He will be joined by two new faces in defender Kian Spence from Barrow and goalkeeper Ted Cann, who signed from West Bromwich Albion on a two-year deal this week.