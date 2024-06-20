Rotherham United's Peter Kioso has interest from Championship clubs. Pic by Jim Brailsford

PETER Kioso looks to be on his way out of Rotherham United, with the club considering two six-figure bids for the player.

The Advertiser understands two offers upwards of £600,000 to £700,000 are on the table for the 24-year-old defender, who has a year to run on his contract.

Kioso was allowed to go on loan to Peterborough United last summer by then boss Matt Taylor and excelled for them, becoming a fans’ favourite.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The right-back was reluctant to return when the Millers recalled him in January and although he got back in the team under Taylor’s successor Leam Richardson and is also highly-rated by current boss Steve Evan, Kioso wants to play in the Championship.

Pic: Jim Brailsford

"There has been good interest in Peter from Championship level,” Evans confirmed this week.

"There are a couple of clubs who have made offers and they are now sitting with the board for consideration.

"The kid wants to play Championship football and he is most likely going to be granted his opportunity, but I can’t second guess what our chairman and board are going to say to the offers that are made.

"My recommendation is that they are meeting a level where, if I was making the decision, it’s good to make it happen, but I don’t make those decisions.

"In the next few days I would expect him to be moving on if the board deem those offers to be acceptable.”

Peterborough United, Rotherham’s rivals in League One next season, had intimated they might try to get Kioso back on a permanent deal but Evans has ruled that out.

The Republic of Ireland-born operator was brought to Rotherham from Luton Town by Paul Warne in 2022 and suffered an injury-wrecked first year. Taylor couldn’t find a place for him and the move to Peterborough showed his potential and helped bring him to the attention of other clubs.

Meanwhile, Evans’ attention is trained on more summer recruitment and making some final additions ready for an attack on League One next season.

He added: "We really are ahead of the game but in terms of the jigsaw.