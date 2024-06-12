Richard Wood celebrates a goal for Rotherham United.

​ROTHERHAM United are to honour long-serving defender Richard Wood with a testimonial.

The Millers will welcome Wood’s current club, Doncaster Rovers, to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, August 3 (3pm) for a friendly with a difference.

Wood, nicknamed Magic Man, has earned his special day, winning promotion three times in a nine-year stay which also included a Papa Johns Trophy victory at Wembley.



Wembley was also the scene for his famous brace in the 2018 League One play-off final against Shrewsbury Town.

Wood said: “I’m really proud and hugely appreciative a game is being held in my name at a club and a stadium that holds such a special place in my heart.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to come back and show my appreciation to the amazing supporters who gave me such incredible backing throughout my time as a Miller.

“Of course, I haven’t forgotten about the fans of my current team, Doncaster Rovers. We had such an incredible end to the season and came so close to doing something amazing and I’m really excited for what the future has in-store for us.

“I would be truly honoured if both sets of supporters could get behind this game and show support for their team and myself in what should be a great occasion.

“It would mean the absolute world to me if we could fill the stadium for what is going to be an unforgettable day for me and my family and I want to see as many magic hats around the stadium as possible.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Millers chairman Tony Stewart, who said: “Richard gave us so much during nine fantastic years of service, enjoying countless unforgettable days, many of which he played a crucial role in helping us achieve.

“Of course, the one that sticks out – and he’ll never let us forget it! – was the day that he scored both goals at Wembley to help us win promotion, but there are many, many more.

“Throughout his time here he had a real affinity with our supporters as a result of his attitude and commitment to the cause and the feeling was – and of course still is - very much a mutually shared one.

“Not only was he a colossal figure on the pitch, but he was a real leader off it too, regularly giving up his time to represent the club through community visits, lockdown quizzes and everything in between.

“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to honour Richard’s time at the club and I look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to AESSEAL New York Stadium for what should be a wonderful occasion.”

Millers boss Steve Evans was the man who signed Wood during his first spell as boss. “When I signed Richard Wood back in 2014, I can remember stating that he is someone that our fans would really take to and the success that he went on to have here did not come as a surprise."