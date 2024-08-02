Kiveton Park FC women's first team manager Gordon Johnson (left) and men's first team manager Dan Stewart.

​​A FOOTBALL club is returning to its “spiritual home” where it enjoyed some great times in times past.

Kiveton Park FC will be playing matches back at the Miners Welfare Ground at Hard Lane next season after seven years away.

Park originally started at Hard Lane before the First World War and went on to attract good crowds there in league and cup.

“I’m buzzing. This is our spiritual home,” said Lee Hicklin, the club’s historian.

Players and volunteers work hard to get the ground ready. Pictures by KERRIE BEDDOWS

“There is a lot of work to do but it feels more like a football ground.

“We have played FA Cup games at Hard Lane in the past and in the old Yorkshire League days there would be hundreds of people lining the pitch.

“Hard Lane is looking a little tired but the club has since trebled in size and there are a lot more people involved who can help move it forward.”

The intention is that Kiveton’s junior teams up to age of 12 will continue playing their matches at its other base at Wales High School, where the club moved to in 2017.

MEASURING UP: checking the goalposts

All the other teams, including the adults, will also train on the 3G pitch there which was installed a couple of years ago.

But teams from 12 upwards will play their home games on the three pitches at Hard Lane from next season.

The move will ease the pressure after continuing problems with waterlogging on the grass at Wales that led to a stream of postponements.

“When you put all the work in and it comes to Saturday morning and you’re having to call games off again then you are letting the kids down, the parents down, the players down and the coaches down and it’s just deflating,” said Lee.

“We have tried different solutions but the pitches there are wet-through for six months of the year.

“It would need a brand new drainage system and a club like ours can’t afford that.”

A new Kiveton Park FC banner has gone up at Hard Lane as the club sets about giving the place some much needed TLC.

Lee added: “Summer is primarily about clearing the ground up and making it neat and tidy but in the years to come I really hope we can give the village something it can be proud of.

“I know times have changed and the senior team has gone down the leagues but I do feel really positive. Who is not to say that in ten years time we can’t have FA Cup football back at Hard Lane? That’s my dream anyway.”

Kiveton Park’s men’s team play in the County Senior League and its women’s team have just been promoted, both existing alongside a thriving junior section.

Chairman Chris Nelson thanked Wales High or allowing them to see out pre-season at the playing fields, Kiveton Park Cricket Club for the temporary offer of their own facilities and the Miners Welfare Scheme “for their help in bringing us home”.

He added: “Although our teams will now be split across two sites, it is still very much one club.

“The number of offers to help with Hard Lane have been overwhelming and given us the confidence that it’s the right decision for our club.”

Hard Lane has been used by Kiveton Miners Welfare FC in recent times.

The club, which plays in the Central Midlands League, has been primarily run from Sheffield and is now looking at other sites.