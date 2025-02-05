Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks goes off at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A QUICKFIRE return for injured Mallik Wilks this weekend hinges on the outcome of a scan on the Rotherham United attacker.

The 26-year-old limped out of last Saturday's League One clash at Birmingham City with a groin issue but the Millers have their fingers crossed that the damage he suffered was only minor.

Tests this week will determined whether he can feature against Shrewsbury Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

“Mallik's feeling a lot better than he was,” said assistant boss Paul Raynor after Tuesday night's Vertu Trophy exit at the hands of Bradford City.

“It was a big concern when he came off but he's feeling positive. Whether it's positive enough for him to be involved this weekend we'll wait and see. His absence is certainly not going to be a long-term thing.”

Two of Wilks' teammates are closing in on returns, although the Shrews encounter will come too soon for them.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is back on the grass at Roundwood after missing the last four matches with a hamstring problem and so is striker Jonson Clarke-Harris who is sidelined by a calf complaint and hasn't played since January 14.

“Shaun's been out there,” Raynor said. "”He's two weeks maximum away from being available.

“Jonno's probably a week to 10 days away. He's getting there. He's been on the grass and done some light training with us.”

The visit of Shrewsbury could see a debut for midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, the player who went from non-league to the Premier League with Luton Town and signed for Rotherham on loan on Monday in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“He's a top player who's played all through the divisions,” Raynor said. “He's versatile. He can play anywhere across the midfield, he can play as a ‘10’ and he can even play at the back.

“He's our type of player: he's full of energy, he's aggressive, he plays on the front foot. He's a leader, a character.

“There was a lot of interest in him in League One. The manager managed to persuade him to come here and we're absolutely delighted to have him here.”

The Millers, who will also be without injured midfielder Alex MacDonald, against the Shrews, are in 15th spot, seven points away from the top six, but still believe they can finish in the play-off places.

“We haven't got the biggest squad so when you lose five or so players in a short space of time it does stretch you,” Raynor said. “Once we've got everyone back, we'll be a lot stronger.”

Rotherham head to Blackpool next Tuesday.