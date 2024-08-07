Former player back in the groove for Rotherham United Women
Amy Pollock netted in an 8-0 beating of lower level Grimsby Borough in a friendly at Herringthorpe on Sunday, having served Rotherham well in previous spells.
Pollock would be a useful addition if she signs on again after announcing her “retirement” in the wake of helping Hull City to the FA Women’s National League Division One North title last season.
Sophie Gordon bagged three in the latest win with Alesha Gale (2), Ruby Hellewell and Delia Hurdiss also scoring.
The U21s won their game 2-0 against Grimsby who, to their credit, fulfilled both fixtures despite only having 18 players in total on the day. Emily Evans and Nnola Oyeka were the scorers.
Rotherham’s East Midlands Regional League season is due to start next month.