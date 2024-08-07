On target: Amy Pollock. Picture by Julian Barker

​A FAMILIAR name returned to the list of scorers for Rotherham United Women last weekend.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Pollock netted in an 8-0 beating of lower level Grimsby Borough in a friendly at Herringthorpe on Sunday, having served Rotherham well in previous spells.

Pollock would be a useful addition if she signs on again after announcing her “retirement” in the wake of helping Hull City to the FA Women’s National League Division One North title last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Gordon bagged three in the latest win with Alesha Gale (2), Ruby Hellewell and Delia Hurdiss also scoring.

The U21s won their game 2-0 against Grimsby who, to their credit, fulfilled both fixtures despite only having 18 players in total on the day. Emily Evans and Nnola Oyeka were the scorers.

Rotherham’s East Midlands Regional League season is due to start next month.