Sunday cup final for unbeaten Yorkshire Southern Premier League newcomers Waverley

Sunday final: for Sajid Hussain and Waverley

ALL-CONQUERING Waverley can complete the first half of a league and cup double this weekend.

They take on Green Moor in the Billy Oates Memorial Cup final on Sunday (12.30pm) on their opponents’ ground.

Even though Green Moor will have home advantage, Waverley go in as favourites after an eye-catching first season in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

They are the only unbeaten team left in the competition after winning all 14 of their completed games to put them clear at the top of Division Six and on course for the title.

There was a good win for Scholes & Harley last weekend

Green Moor are fourth in the section.

Waverley had a scare last weekend, falling to 84-5 at home to Handsworth before Reon Jerome’s 68 lifted them to 204-9. The visitors were all out for 175 in reply.

Thorpe Hesley & High Green B, eight points behind, consolidated second place with a big win over Wickersley C.

Iain MacDonald’s 77 was the backbone of Thorpe’s 230-8 before Alex Sunderland (4-36) and Rob Horne (4-5) helped skittle the hosts for 78 in reply.

Scholes & Harley upset promotion hopefuls Millhouses B, bowling them out for 131 before Mark Newbould hit 72 off 36 balls as the visitors raced to a nine-wicket win.

Lowly Mexborough are 14 points from safety after falling for 194 chasing Whitley Hall B’s 215. Sarmad Masood took 5-45 and skipper Lee Jeffries hit 73 in defeat.

In Division Two, Aston Hall B were all out for 128 in response to runaway leaders Frickley’s chunky 280-8.

Thorpe Hesley & High Green’s first string sit 20 points shy of the safety line despite Rasheed Eddy making 85 at a run-a-ball in their 209 all out at home to Wakefield Thornes B.

The visitors knocked them off for the loss of five wickets.

Arslan Tariq took 4-56 as bottom side Sheffield United bowled Parkhead out for 211 only to be shot out for 82 in reply.

Better day for Sheffield United B, who were maintained their 12-point lead at the top of Division 7 with a five-wicket win at home to Parkhead 2nds, who were all out for 113.

Brookhouse, in fifth, overturned Doncaster Town 4ths’ 138 for the loss of six wickets, Jasneet Gulati hitting an unbeaten 63 and taking 4-25.

Sixth-placed Upper Haugh C were dismissed 16 runs short of Higham B’s 165 at Hooton Pagnell.