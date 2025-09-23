Fund-raising drive brings net gains for all at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club

Great result: Young cricketers with ward councillors Mick Bower and David Fisher who officially opened the new nets at Whiston Parish Church CC

TRUE teamwork has helped get smart new practice nets up and running at a popular cricket club.

Whiston Parish Church CC partnered with supporters, funding providers and ward councillors to bring the £94,000 project to fruition.

Countless junior and senior players and schoolkids are to make use of the nets, installed by Total-Play

Whiston CC spokesman Doug Manning said: “The nets have been a massive benefit this season. They’ve helped us to provide training and keep the ground free for other cricketing activities such as walking cricket, disability festivals and Super1 sessions in conjunction with Rotherham United Community Trust.

Bowled over: a busy night at the new nets at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club

“Rotherham Schools Games have now selected us as their sole provider and we are encouraging South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to use the nets at no cost.

"Next season we intend to reach out to the local schools and encourage them to come along and use the nets.”

Whiston’s own Crowdfunding campaign saw more than 120 people raise the target sum of £15,000 which was matched by Sport England.

Club funds added another £23,000 and ward councillors helped get the scheme over the line by contributing £41,000.

Doug added: “The councillors saw the vision and the benefits to the club, its members and the wider community and recognised the efforts we had made to generate the £53,000 from other sources.

"They agreed to support the project with the remaining funds required and helped us through the application process so we could engage with Total-Play and have the money ready on completion.”