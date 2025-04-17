Cricket is back for Rotherham clubs after a busy winter​

Treeton CC will host Championship cricket in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League this season after relegation

​THER are new faces and new aspirations for cricket clubs right across the borough as the new season swings into action this weekend.

The Yorkshire Southern Premier League, made up of 11 divisions, will see Tickhill and newly promoted Wickersley carry local hopes in the top flight this season after Treeton were relegated.

So often the bridesmaids, Tickhill will want to win the thing this time after a finishing 3rd, 2nd, 2nd and 3rd over the last four years.

They’ve gone strong again by bringing in Bilal Anjam, Danyaal Khalid, Mike Jepps, Liam Johnson, Adam Copley, Vinnie Ogden and Australian overseas Joel Whelan.

Shawn Hopkins in action for Wath CC in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League last summer. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

One of the surprises of the winter was Mark Cummins’ switch from Wickersley to Treeton.

Under new captain Harvey Wootton, he’ll join the experienced Gareth Davis from Whiston Parish Church at Washfield Lane as Treeton look to re-group in the Championship.

They’ll be in with Wath, who have lost experience in Simon Bates, Michael Bates and long-serving skipper Shawn Hopkins but have recruited Pete Smith from Wickersley, Sam Bowden (Whiston PC) and Jay Smith (Upper Haugh).

Mid-table last year, Aston Hall welcome back Henry Renshaw and Lewis Sansome. Hall have also brought in two South Africans.

Brookhouse celebrate a wicket at Rose Lane last term

Up the road at Whiston PC, Joe Norbury makes a welcome return from Treeton and the middle order is strengthened by Brady Saunders from Wickersley and 17-year-old Joe Yellott from Brookhouse.

Troubled Rotherham Town’s future in Division One will be decided tonight.

The section again includes Upper Haugh, replenished by Aadam Hassan (Sheffield United), Shawn Hopkins (Wath) and Jordan Watson (Whiston Forge), among others.

Habil Malik remains the one to watch after his 83 wickets and 567 runs in all competitions in 2024.

In Division Two, Thorpe Hesley have a new Indian overseas player in Aayush Kumar while in Division Five Whiston Forge welcome two new faces in Liam Stainthorpe and Corey Manderson, but have lost one of their greats in US-bound Kristian Lee-Green.

Brookhouse finished third in Division 7 last year and should be in the mix again.