Cautious optimism as Waverley cricketers add Scholes and Harley to list of scalps

Aggressive: Waverley opener Shuaib Mammu hits out against Scholes & Harley. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

LEAGUE newcomers Waverley CC are taking nothing for granted despite a storming start to the season.

Formed five years ago, the club joined the Yorkshire Southern Premier League this summer from the Yorkshire Derbyshire League, where they were divisional winners only two years ago.

Six wins from the opening six games for the first team in Division Six have shown they are a strong addition to the competition.

Captain Nidheesh Alukkal said: "Personally we expected to play in Division Four or around that level. We thought Division Six would be comfortable for us but having said that some games are really tight.

Smiles: after Amit Kotadiya is bowled out by Scholes' Callum Sverdloff (third right)

"Against Handsworth they were going really well before we beat them so we can’t take anything for granted.

"We are strong but it all depends on what happens on the day.”

Waverley made 261-9 from their 40 overs away to lowly Scholes & Harley on Saturday after they had been 96-5 at one stage.

Vishnu Ajith, batting at no.7, came in and made 63 while Scholes’ Tom Wade had 4-76.

Skipper: Waverley's Nidheesh Alukkal watches a delivery through

Scholes were all back for 100 in reply, knocked out of any rhythm by seamer Jerin Varghese’s 6-17.

"Jerin bowled really well. He took a wicket in every one of his overs,” added the skipper.

"Also, we had managed to get a good score and that increased the pressure on our opponents.”

Nidheesh added: “Looking at the club a whole, it is encouraging that we have a good start, the second team not as much.

Scholes & Harley CC's Jamie Oliver directs operations. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"They’ve lost a couple of games so we’ve had a meeting to see what we can do to improve their results.”

Waverley’s firsts host Wadworth at their home ground at Totley on Saturday while the seconds go to Whiston Forge B.

Back in Division Six, Thorpe Hesley and High Green B sit second, eight points behind Waverley.

They bowled out Caribbean for 168 at Smithywood Road, Chris Fisher taking four wickets, and then won by six wickets. Opener Daniel Naylor stroked 52.

Mexborough, in sixth, posted 175 and then bowled out Handsworth 45 short at Hampden Road while fifth placed Wickersley B’s 172 was overhauled by Millhouses B for the loss of seven wickets.