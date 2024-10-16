Up-and-coming fighter Junaid Bostan set for ring return

By Bob Westerdale
Published 16th Oct 2024, 09:55 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:11 BST
ROTHERHAM’S top boxing prospect will be back on a big Matchroom card in a few days time.

Junaid Bostan will be looking for his 10th straight win on Saturday, October 26 at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester.

It is another high-profile undercard spot on the show headlined by Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis.

Matchroom has yet to reveal who he will be up against, but the bout is expected to be an eight-rounder.

Junaid Bostan. Picture credit: Ed Mulholland/MatchroomJunaid Bostan. Picture credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Junaid Bostan. Picture credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The talented super welterweight from Eastwood has laid waste to all before him so far, with seven knockouts to his credit.

The former Clifton Community schoolboy is only 22 years old but his last couple of wins in particular have signalled his intention to clean up domestically at 154 pounds.

In December, 'Star Boy' dominated Gordie Russ II at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale USA and followed that up in April with a ruthless stoppage of Essex's Jack Martin at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool.

The latter was regarded as a career-best performance, halting Martin in the eighth to win the Commonwealth Silver super welterweight championship.

