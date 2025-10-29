Rotherham boxer to make ring return after more than a decade away
Treeton's Scott Jenkins, 34, retired from the fight game after losing his unbeaten record to a Czech lightweight rival back in 2014.
The self-employed kitchen fitter went on a decade-long sulk.
However, he is now back and will appear on a Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes promotion in Sheffield on December 12.
"I felt I underachieved when I was boxing and fell out of love with it.
"But time flies, and it has been an itch I wanted to scratch for ages," he explained.
"I started applying for my boxing license three years ago and have always kept fit and active in the gym.
"Will I be as good as I was? Time will tell.
"But this is something I want to do for myself. I am no spring chicken, and some members of my family think I am stupid."
On the other hand, "my friends are buzzing, they have been at me for a long time to give it another go."
Scott – who trains alongside Rotherham's Junaid Bostan at Steel City gym – will re-launch his career with a four-rounder at the Community Park Arena.
The matchmakers have yet to find an opponent.
Jenkins was a good ticket seller in his day and hopes to get people interested in his return to the ring.
"I hope to sell a good few tickets but if I didn't I'd pay for the opponent myself.
"This is not about financial benefit, it is just something I want to do for myself."