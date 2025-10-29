Rotherham boxer to make ring return after more than a decade away

Back in the ring: Scott Jenkins

A Rotherham boxer is climbing back into the ring after ELEVEN years out of the sport.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treeton's Scott Jenkins, 34, retired from the fight game after losing his unbeaten record to a Czech lightweight rival back in 2014.

The self-employed kitchen fitter went on a decade-long sulk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he is now back and will appear on a Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes promotion in Sheffield on December 12.

"I felt I underachieved when I was boxing and fell out of love with it.

"But time flies, and it has been an itch I wanted to scratch for ages," he explained.

"I started applying for my boxing license three years ago and have always kept fit and active in the gym.

"Will I be as good as I was? Time will tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this is something I want to do for myself. I am no spring chicken, and some members of my family think I am stupid."

On the other hand, "my friends are buzzing, they have been at me for a long time to give it another go."

Scott – who trains alongside Rotherham's Junaid Bostan at Steel City gym – will re-launch his career with a four-rounder at the Community Park Arena.

The matchmakers have yet to find an opponent.

Jenkins was a good ticket seller in his day and hopes to get people interested in his return to the ring.

"I hope to sell a good few tickets but if I didn't I'd pay for the opponent myself.

"This is not about financial benefit, it is just something I want to do for myself."