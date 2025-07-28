Junaid Bostan could bounce back at the Arena

Re-match: Junaid Bostan drew with Bilal Fawaz in their English Super Welterweight Title in January

Rotherham title prospect Junaid Bostan could be back in the limelight on October 11.

The talented Matchroom has been under the radar since his first career blip in January.

Eastwood fighter Junaid (23) drew with London-based Bilal Fawaz for the vacant English super welterweight belt at The O2, Greenwich.

Their split decision judgement brought a sequence of 10 straight wins to an end for Junaid.

Now, though, he appears to be getting a rematch.

The pair are likely to face off at Sheffield Arena.

Matchroom has yet to confirm, but it seems the show will be headlined by Conisbrough's Dave Allen, who is being lined up to fight Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Bostan has always been a confident boxer and will want to put the tied result in the rear-view mirror.

Before then, he had stopped eight of his ten opponents and was described as one of Matchroom's most likely stars of the future.

A convincing win in Sheffield will see him regain that description.