Junaid Bostan could bounce back at the Arena
The talented Matchroom has been under the radar since his first career blip in January.
Eastwood fighter Junaid (23) drew with London-based Bilal Fawaz for the vacant English super welterweight belt at The O2, Greenwich.
Their split decision judgement brought a sequence of 10 straight wins to an end for Junaid.
Now, though, he appears to be getting a rematch.
The pair are likely to face off at Sheffield Arena.
Matchroom has yet to confirm, but it seems the show will be headlined by Conisbrough's Dave Allen, who is being lined up to fight Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.
Bostan has always been a confident boxer and will want to put the tied result in the rear-view mirror.
Before then, he had stopped eight of his ten opponents and was described as one of Matchroom's most likely stars of the future.
A convincing win in Sheffield will see him regain that description.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.