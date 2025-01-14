Win this Amazing Mercedes G-Wagon worth £134,000 for just 25p
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or "G-Class" as it's now known, can trace its history back to the 1970s, and it's one of very few cars on the road today that has retained the basic elements of its timeless design.
Robust, rugged, capable, and surprisingly luxurious in its modern guise, it's the darling of the Dubai royals, but they're just as common on the streets of Chelsea as they are in the desert dunes.
BOTB's G-Wagon is the G63 AMG version, with a 585hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 627lb ft of torque and it sits on those menacing 22" wheels. It even has the special edition Starlight Roof.
It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and usually tickets for a prize draw worth over £100,000 would cost around £4 - but they're being offered out for just 25p thanks to limited-time deal.
And just in case you’re not interested in winning an iconic SUV when your ticket is drawn, you can turn it down and opt for a £95,000 cash prize instead.
Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.
