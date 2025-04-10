This could be the UK's cheapest coffee machine deal | Amazon

Discover a significant 29% discount on the Tassimo Suny coffee machine via Amazon, marking its lowest price since 2023 and outperforming even John Lewis's sale

Is this the cheapest coffee pod machine deal in the UK right now? A 29% saving on Amazon brings down the price of the Tassimo Suny machine to £28.49, and it makes it the cheapest price online.

In fact, looking at price trackers, it hasn't been this cheap since 2023. Even on John Lewis, which currently has it on sale, it's £29.99, but you'll have to pay for delivery.

So this is a great opportunity to bag a pod coffee machine, especially if you've never owned one before.

Pods aren't included, but there are lots to choose from | Amazon

The joy of coffee pods is the simplicity. Pop in a disposable pod (they're available cheaply in supermarkets), press a button, and the mug starts filling straight away.

There's a whole world of flavours out there, from the basic own-brand brews, to Costa cappuccinos, L'OR lattes, and Cadbury's hot chocolates.

When you're ready for another cup, just refill the water tank, pop your mug in place, press the button and let the machine work its magic. You don't even need to clean it between uses, because it cleans its own nozzle.

Bear in mind you don't get any coffee pods with this deal, and it is only available for members of Amazon Prime.

If you're not a Prime member, there's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.