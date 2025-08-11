Twenty year planning wrangle could finally be resolved

A PLANNING wrangle which began 20 years ago could finally be resolved by councillors on August 14.

They are being asked to approve an application for a block of nine flats in Shelley Road, Herringthorpe, which was built without permission.

Consent was granted in 2005, but only on an ‘outline’ basis, meaning the principle of development was agreed, but not the detail.

A further application followed in 2008, but requests for more details from the council failed to generate a response and no decision was made.

The council, in its language. “disposed of” the application in 2011.

Despite that, the building was constructed, with work starting around that time.

It was not until 2021 that the council again became involved, after another council department raised questions and planning enforcement staff confirmed the building had no planning permission.

An application was made, but rejected, last year, on the grounds that other properties were overlooked by the flats and because of an issue over drainage.

End in sight: Councillors will meet at the town hall to decide on flats plan

However, work has been done to remove balconies from some flats and to install obscured glazing in windows affecting neighbouring properties.

Some flats have also been reconfigured internally to address overlooking issues.

Yorkshire Water has withdrawn an objection over drainage after striking an agreement with the property owner - taking that concern out of the planning system.

Councillors are now being recommended to grant retrospective permission for the development, despite widespread objections from neighbours.

Eleven people contacted the council to object, highlighting a range of issues, with all complaining of overlooking.

Council planners say those concerns have been “reduced” by changes made.

However, there were a plethora of other objections raised, including noise nuisance, the use of high powered floodlights to illuminate the site and an increase in litter and vermin since the flats had been occupied.

There were also complaints about the behaviour of some residents, with issues such as burning rubbish outdoors.

However, they were not enough to prevent planners from recommending approval for the application. They point out that some objections raised were not planning matters, while the council’s environmental control, pollution control teams and transportation infrastructure service had no objections, subject to conditions being met.