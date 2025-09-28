Special lesson for primary school pupils as county mayor turns up

COLERIDGE primary school children in Rotherham got special lesson from guest teachers - when South Yorkshire’s Mayor and sportsman Ed Clancy turned up.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were in town to launch Mayor Oliver Coppard’s new Walking, Wheeling and Cycling strategy - designed to make South Yorkshire communities better places to make journeys by foot, or on two wheels.

Cyclist Ed Clancy is the county’s Active Lives Commissioner and, with Mayor Coppard, heard pupils’ ideas about changes which would make their home and school environments feel healthier, happier and safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That included a neighbourhood design workshop and an orienteering session.

Areas highlight as priorities under the strategy include growing the area’s economy by offering better connections to disadvantaged areas.

It is also planned to improve safety, using new crossings, school streets and traffic free paths to help children in particular stay safe.

Part of the work will involve “inclusive design” and listening to those who are often overlooked, including children with disabilities, girls and families from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objective is to encourage independent journeys, to cut congestion, improve air quality and get children into healthy habits.

Ambitious: Mayor Coppard chose Rotherham to launch his new strategy

Mr Coppard said: “Our new Walking, Wheeling and Cycling strategy puts people at its heart.

“We’ve asking our communities to tell us what they need for physical activity to be both safer, easier and more welcoming. And we’ve listened.

“It’s important because our children deserve the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They deserve to feel safe and confident, whether they’re getting to school, heading to the park on their scooter or just playing out.

“And parents deserve to know their children are safe.

“I want South Yorkshire to be healthier, wealthier and happier, with safer streets, stronger communities, places we’re around to call home. Where we can all stay near, and go far.”

Mr Clancy added: “South Yorkshire is built on proud, resilient communities.

“We’re different from other places - and it quickly became apparent that we couldn’t ‘cut and paste’ a strategy from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve spoken to hundred of people who told me how, when they were kids, they walked to school, played out in their street, or went out on their bikes.

“I want the same for their children and their grandchildren,” he said.