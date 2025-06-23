Solar farm application sparks masses of objections

A WAVE of objections have been filed against plans a huge solar farm development on agricultural land bordering several Rotherham communities.

In a week since plans for the Thurcroft solar farm project went public, dozens of people have submitted observations to Rotherham Council’s planning department.

All but two of those raise objections, focused on the impact the development would have on that community, Whiston and Wickersley.

If it goes ahead the scheme would see solar panels installed on agricultural land at three linked locations.

Double whammy: With turbines in the background, this field could gain solar panels

Many have questioned the wisdom of that, in terms of the impact on surrounding communities and the loss of food production capacity.

But the issue of the cumulative impact of development - the joint results - have also been questioned, with a second proposal already in for a development called Whitestone, which would cover land in Rotherham and Doncaster, if allowed.

Former MP Alex Stafford has told planners: “Together these schemes threaten to create a continuous industrial zone covering thousands of acres of Green Belt and rural countryside.

“To consider this scheme in isolation contradicts good planning practice.”

The proposal is designed to contribute towards the UK’s ambitions to become self-sufficient in ‘green’ energy, and would generate enough electricity to power 20,000 homes.

Those objecting have filed submissions ranging from just a few words, such as “totally unwarranted, unwanted, unnecessary”, to more complex arguments about the loss of Green Belt land, the impact on food production and removing green space enjoyed by local communities.

One states: “I urge RMBC to reject this application in the strongest possible terms.

“We must not allow short term energy targets to override long term environmental, agricultural and community interests.”

Two responses provided very different input, however, with one stating: “I support this proposed development, which will put Rotherham on the map as a trailblazing community, committed to green energy.”

Another response, apparently from a family of farmers with an interest in the site, state they would lose around 20 per cent of their production land - but could use income from the project to finance improvements to the rest, increasing productivity.

“We are a low input low output system, this opportunity will only use 20 per cent of our land and we have plenty of capacity to increase production on the other 80 per cent.”