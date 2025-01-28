Rotherham spending bonanza planned - with no financial catch for residents
Rotherham Council also plans to spend on creating jobs and keeping the streets cleaner, thanks to a £14m boost from the Government.
Despite the extensive investment package, senior councillors hope to pin the rise in council tax to three per cent - slightly above inflation, but expected to be one of the lowest rises in the region.
Ministers have allocated an extra £1.3bn nationally for local councils, and Rotherham gets a large slice of that.
It has allowed them to plan for a new £570,000 Street Safe Team, to using uniformed staff in the town centre, Dinnington, Wath, Maltby and Swinton.
The Employment Solutions programme should become permanent, costing £718,000. It has helped more than 1,250 residents into work or training since it was launched in 2020 and assists those who have most difficulties in finding work.
A new team will be set up for roadside cleaning, at a cost of £307,000 and they will focus on popular routes and ‘gateways’ into the town. They will also respond to feedback from residents requests.
Catcliffe Village Flood Alleviation Scheme will get £6m, to pay for work to improve the flow of the River Rother, though the scheme still needs approval and is anticipated to be between three and five years away.
An additional £2m will go on improving roads and pavements, with another £100,000 on top of that to repaint old road markings on major routes and estates.
Motorists will be offered free parking for the first hour of their stay in council operated town centre car parks, with council bosses hoping that will support businesses by encouraging more people to visit the town and shop locally.
Calculations for next year’s budget - which still has to be approved - include an additional £17m for adult social care, which is expensive to provide and under increased demand.
Council Leader Chris Read, said:“Our budget reflects our commitment to meeting the priorities that Rotherham residents have set out for us in numerous public consultations over the last few years—investing in vital services, supporting communities, increasing the economic opportunities open to local people and improving the look and feel of our communities.”
