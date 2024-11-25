Proposed industry on sensitive Green Belt site rejected by planners

Rejected: Councillors refused Green Belt plan

Planning permission has been refused for two battery energy storage facilities on green belt land near Thurcroft Substation in Wickersley, during a meeting of Rotherham Council’s planning board.

Applicants had hoped to build the facilities on agricultural land off Moat Lane Wickersley, to support the local electricity grid by storing renewable energy.

The plans would have seen battery storage on 2.4HA of land, including storage containers, transformers, and associated infrastructure.

Applicants Harmony TC Limited and Newton Energy say the sites would be justified in the green belt, due to the project’s delivery of renewable energy which in turn will lower electricity bills, aligning with national energy policies focused on achieving a net-zero future.

RMBC planning officers acknowledged that the facility would encroach into the green belt, conflicting with its purpose to prevent urban sprawl and protect countryside areas.

A report to the planning board by officers concludes that the public benefits—including addressing climate change, increasing renewable energy provision in Rotherham, and improving local wildlife features—outweighed the harm to the green belt.

More than 100 letters of support were submitted in total for the schemes, on the grounds that the proposal aligns with aligns with the government’s vision for achieving net-zero emissions and addressing climate change through sustainable energy infrastructure. The creation of green jobs is also highlighted, with local employment opportunities expected to be generated during both construction and operation phases.

Supporters also emphasise the benefits of the development in reducing energy bills, claiming that the battery storage system would help manage grid stability and facilitate the use of renewable energy, ultimately lowering costs for local households.

However, a total of 37 objections were submitted, arguing that the development is entirely inappropriate for Green Belt land, and that brownfield sites may be more appropriate.

One objector, Tony Frost, warned the meeting that the rural area was at risk of becoming a ‘major industrial zone’, adding that ‘open season has been declared on Wickerlsey green belt’.

Other objections raised concerns around ‘inadequate’ access roads for construction traffic; road safety concerns for pedestrians and horse riders; noise and light pollution; disruption to wildlife; fire safety; and a potential precedent for further development on green belt.

Councillors voted against the plans following a debate, on the grounds that it would be ‘too detrimental’ to the environment.