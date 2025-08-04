Nine new council houses going up on old West Melton club site

NINE new council houses are to be built in West Melton under a deal between Rotherham Council and a housebuilder.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time the authority’s Small Sites Homebuilder Initiative has been activated, since it was launched in 2023.

The scheme was designed to help small and medium sized building firms move forwards quickly with developments as a result of the council offering to buy up properties at an agreed price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That gives developers the financial safeguard they need, and has resulted in an agreement for nine new homes to go up on the site of the former Albert Club on Christchurch Road, West Melton.

They will be available for rent from the council and will count towards the 1,000 new homes they are committed to providing by the summer of 2027.

Keystone Yorkshire Ltd, a company based in Laughton-en-le-Morthen will build the homes, with the council buying off-plan.

They can also make stage-payments as the build progresses, allowing more financial flexibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for housing, Cllr Linda Beresford, said: “We are delighted to e partnering with local builders Keystone Yorkshire Ltd on this project.

Progress: Work has begun at Christchurch Road

“With the demand for council housing continuing to rise, it is vital that the council looks at all opportunities to build good quality, affordable homes for our residents.”

Keystone Yorkshire director Paul Fielding said: “Keystone Yorkshire Ltd is proud to be partnering with Rotherham Council to deliver nine much-needed council homes for local people.

“We are also delighted to be providing jobs to local people,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Small Site Housebuilding Initiative is an open ended scheme, with the council open to offers from companies with suitable sites which they either own or are able to acquire for similar projects.

Rotherham Council is on course to achieve its target of providing the 1,000 new homes by the summer of 2027, which it expects to achieve through a combination of building its own properties, buying from construction companies or acquiring homes on the open market.

The move is a response to decades of dwindling council housing stock, caused by the Right to Buy legislation introduced by Margaret Thatcher, which offered longstanding tenants substantial discounts to buy their home.