New plans for Waverley's Olive Lane development
The Sky House Company, which is responsible for some of the Waverley housing, has put in a planning application for a new two storey building on Olive Lane, which would provide three commercial units along with another for medical or health services.
According to planning documents, work has already started on the site, but not completed.
The current application is a modification of existing planning permission, already in place for commercial use.
The structure, if approved, would have an external finish of brick and metal sheeting.
It is expected that the units would provide work for 18 full time staff and 24 part-timers.
The health services unit would be expected to have opening hours of 8am to 10pm mid-week, with reduced weekend hours.
Olive Lane opened in March, with Tesco among the first traders.
