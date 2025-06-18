New councillor voted among Rotherham's most popular

LABOUR may be the ruling party at Rotherham Council, but the authority’s own online poll has shown they do not necessarily rule the popularity stakes.

The local authority turned to TikTok to ask the public to nominate the their favourite councillors, with four winners now identified.

While two of those were Labour members, the other two were independents - one of whom has been serving only since the last elections - and had never even voted up to that point.

The Labour veterans to win the public’s seal of approval were Cllr Sarah Allen, until recently a member of the council’s ruling cabinet, and currently vice-chair of the audit committee.

She represents the Aston and Todwick ward.

Labour colleague Cllr Sheila Cowan, who represents the Wath ward, served as Rotherham Mayor until last month.

The other two public favourites were Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Cllr Jodie Ryalls, who both represent the Dalton and Thrybergh ward.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester served a term before being re-elected last year, when Cllr Ryalls was also voted onto the authority.

Winning team: Cllrs Bennett-Sylester and Ryalls at work

The TikTok account states: “We recently held a public vote right here on TikTok, gibing you the chance to have your say on who you think are the best councillors in Rotherham whether they represent Labour, Independent or any other party.

“Hundreds of local residents took part in the vote and today we’re excited to highlight the councillors who received most recognition for their work in the community.

“From helping with housing issues to championing local services, these councillors have made a real difference - and your votes reflect that.”

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester said: “Jodie had never voted until she stood in last year’s local elections and I asked her to stand due to the great community work she was already doing, but also because we needed somebody living on East Herringthorpe, who was trusted by the community and, as a result, reporting numbers for the estate are up massively.

“I gave Jodie one piece of advice in being a councillor and that was to ‘be yourself’ and as a result she is probably the most natural, down to earth, councillor I’ve ever met.”

He said he had come in “behind three outstanding councillors” in the vote, with the results vindicating the work they did in East Herringthorpe.