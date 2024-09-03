SUPPORT: John Healey with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

JOHN Healey must have had a chill up his spine when he visited the west coast of Scotland.

But it won’t have had anything to do with the weather.

The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough was getting up close and personal with one of the most sinister and lethal weapons in the history of the British armed forces.

The Labour Defence secretary went aboard a Royal Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, which had just returned from duty to HM Naval Base Clyde.

LETHAL: Mr Healey views submarine in Scotland

The military chiefs want to submerge the details of exactly which boat he was given a guided tour of.

Even the name of the 15,000-tonne vessel in question is a closely guarded secret, presumably to limit any intelligence leaks to potentially hostile nations like Russia.

What is known about Vanguard-class submarines is that they are big - the largest ever built in the UK - and armed with Trident 2 D5 missiles, which are capable of delivering eight independently targetable 100-kiloton nuclear warheads to a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Then there is the arsenal of Spearfish torpedos that can zip through the water at 90 miles per hour, detonating a 660-pound explosive charge.

The subs are set to be replaced after decades of service.

And Mr Healey took the opportunity in Scotland to outline Labour’s determination to keep the nation safe, after an operational briefing and a tour of the 140-crewed craft. He saluted the submariners’ “courage, dedication and professionalism”.

He commented: “Royal Navy submariners make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us all safe and it was an honour to thank the crew on behalf of the British people.

“Our new Government is unwavering in our commitment to our nuclear deterrent, maintained on behalf of the UK and our NATO allies.”

Four new nuclear subs will eventually be deployed, maintaining the UK's continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.

“As the home of our nuclear submarines and major shipbuilding yards, Scotland is central to UK defence,” said the minister, adding that the construction of the new fleet would “make defence a foundation for jobs, growth and prosperity”.

Four new Dreadnought-class subs will replace the Vanguards, with three currently under construction.

They will also carry Trident missiles and are designed for a service life of nearly 40 years.

Last month, Mr Healey issued more support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying: “We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. Britain is united for Ukraine. Until the Russian guns are silent, we will not be.”