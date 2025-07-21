Inquiry finally announced into 'Battle of Orgreave' 41 years ago

HOME Secretarty Yvette Cooper has confirmed a public inquiry will take place into the notorious ‘Battle of Orgreave’ in 1984 – bringing hope of justice for campaigners.

Ms Cooper visited the site of the former Orgreave coking plant to announce the move to members of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). The inquiry will be chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox.

The decision follows 13 years of pressure from campaigners, who have called for an official investigation into police conduct during one of the most violent clashes of the 1984-85 miners’ strike.

Thousands of police officers and striking miners clashed outside the coking works. Campaigners say officers used excessive force, and later colluded to prosecute 95 miners – who had the serious charges brought against them dropped without ever standing trial.

Announcement: Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Orgreave to reveal the inquiry

For Kevin Horne, one of those arrested at Orgreave, the news brought emotional relief.

“I feel like I can breathe again,” he said.

Joe Rollin, chair of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, said the announcement was a victory for those who never gave up.

“People have always said to us, what’s the point? Because if we don’t learn the lessons of history, we’re doomed them to repeat them.

Battleground: Yvette Cooper with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and others at the scene of the 1984 clash

“It’s about rewriting history, getting the true story told, and that’ll make people be able to lift their heads up high after all this time. We can’t wait to see what the inquiry brings.

“We’ve had lots of disappointments over the years in the campaign, people promising us things and not delivering. So it’s a breath of fresh air that it looks like somebody’s actually listened to us.

The Home Secretary acknowledged the emotional toll the wait had taken.

She said: “This is really important that this inquiry can get to the truth about what happened at Orgreave. I have written to police forces to remind them of the importance of ensuring that any evidence and information that they have got must be made available to the Orgreave inquiry, so that they have the full information about what happened that day.

“That is probably the hardest and saddest thing of all, that there are people who have since died, who never got the answers that they wanted in their lifetimes, who were heavily affected by what happened that day, and I think it makes it all the more important that there is a really swift focus on getting answers.”

The NUM’s general secretary, Chris Kitchen, was 17 when he witnessed the events at Orgreave, and said that the inquiry had been a ‘long time coming’.

“We’d have much preferred that we’d have been put it in practice years ago, because unfortunately, there are too many that were there on the day that aren’t here. They’ll never see justice, but at least the families will get to know the truth.

“It’s not going to change what happened. It’s not going to bring anybody back. It’s not going to make it any less raw when you think about it, but it maybe will prevent somebody else having to go through it in the future.”

South Yorkshire Police Orgreave records were digitised when Dr Alan Billings was Police and Crime Commissioner, to make them easily accessible in the event of an inquiry.