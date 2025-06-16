Green belt solar farm could power 20,000 homes

LARGE swathes of Green Belt land could be take up by a solar farm capable of powering more than 20,000 homes on linked sites close to Thurcroft, Whiston and Wickersley.

Rotherham Council is being asked for planning permission to create the farm, on three field sites - currently used for agriculture.

It would put more than 90,000 solar units into the area, with applicants Exagen arguing that it would help Rotherham Council meet its ‘net zero’ target, which it aims to meet by 2040, through removing carbon dioxide emissions associated with conventional electricity generation.

However, the site is in the Green Belt, which has protected status in planning terms, meaning Exagen would have to demonstrate ‘very special circumstances’ for the council to grant permission.

The company has already held public consultations and spoken with councillors who represent the area, as well as MP Jake Richards.

A specific meeting for residents closest to the site has been held, but while Exagen acknowledge “specific concerns”, their planning documents do not detail what they were.

However, an objection has already been lodged by a neighbour in Thurcroft, citing concerns about the loss of farm land and the impact on food security, along with a lack of strategic planning, poor site selection and damage to the environment.

It also raises worries bout the impact on the quality of life for those in communities near to the proposed site.

Solar power: Fields near Whiston could be used for energy generation

Planners are told: “I moved to this area for its peaceful, rural character.

“The proposed development would drastically alter the landscape and encourage on the countryside that defines the identity of this community.”

The northern parcel of land earmarked for the development is made up of several fields to the east of Whiston and south of Wickerlsey, which would take 18,000 solar modules.

The central site straddles York Lane and would take 24,000 modules, needing new access tracks.

Consulted: MP Jake Richards

Largest is the southern parcel, adjacent to the M1/M18 interchange, taking 55,000 modules.

In addition to the solar panels, infrastructure including inverters transformers, sub-stations, cabling, CCTV and fencing would be installed.

The application states: “The development represents a sustainable and policy-compliant proposal that will make a significant contribution to national and local renewable energy objectives.

“It supports Rotherham Council’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by delivering renewable energy infrastructure.”

The site has been planned, they say, “to integrate effectively with the surrounding landscape, addressing environmental, heritage and amenity considerations.”

Exagen insist the development would ensure the site remained in agricultural use throughout the lifespan of the project, stating: “The site will function as a multipurpose area, operating as a renewable energy park, an agricultural uni and delivering signficant biodiversity net gain.

“Sheep grazing will continue within the solar farm and the northern most field will be retained in arable cultivation and managed for breeding skylark, thereby maintaining the agriculture function of the land.

“The combination of solar generation, agricultural use and biodiversity enhancements ensures that the land remains productive and ecologically beneficial without resulting in the permanent loss of agricultural land.

The site would be decommissioned at the end of its working life.