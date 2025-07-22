Deprived communities miss out on investment as posh suburbs benefit

A TEN year project which will invest £20 million into Rotherham communities will see cash going into some of the town’s most prosperous neighbourhoods, while deprived areas miss out.

Now a councillor has reacted with fury to details of the scheme, backed by the Government, which have just been released.

And Rotherham Council have said they tried to “push back” on the boundaries, set nationally, without success.

They detail where money will be spent, across 26 communities, and while they include areas of deprivation, including Eastwood, Ferham and Masbrough, they also include Whiston, Moorgate and Broom.

Meanwhile, other areas experiencing deprivation have been overlooked, said Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who represents Dalton, East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh. He told the council: “Some of our least deprived areas set for assistance such as the Duke of Norfolk Estate, Stag, Kingsway, Spinneyfield are all set to benefit”.

Meanwhile, an area running from Meadowbank to Thrybergh would see no benefit.

He said in a response to council officials: “Whoever it is in the Government that has defined these boundaries please tell them in my opinion that they are either an idiot or deliberately looking to increase the gap between our least and some of our most deprived areas.

“Absolutely furious at what I am seeing,” he said.

Furious: Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester told the Advertiser: “Under this, Spinneyfield gets extra help with its neighbourhood but Dalton Lane doesn’t, the Duke of Norfolk estate gets extra help but the Vales estate at Thrybergh doesn’t; shocking doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

A series of consultation events are also being held, through the remainder of this month and into August.

The falls under the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods.

First steps in Rotherham include making £200,000 available for a ‘regeneration plan, to be submitted in November, following preparation work through the summer Funding should start in April next year, with £2m a year to follow.

Cllr John Williams, council cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “We understand the concerns some residents have raised about the geographic boundaries set for this funding.

"These were set nationally using a standard government definition of Rotherham’s built-up area.

"We did push back on this but were unable to influence any of the boundaries ourselves. That said, within the area defined, we’ll focus investment where it’s needed.”