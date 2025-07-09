Boost for Rotherham parents welcomed by MP

PLANS to re-invent Sure Start style family hubs have been welcomed by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, who believes local families will see the benefits.

Sure Start was regarded as one of the great successes of the Blair/Brown era of New Labour, but the hubs fell victim to austerity cuts more recently.

Now the idea is being brought back, with a new name of Best Start Family Hubs, and they will be introduced in all local authorities.

The £500m investment is intended to help address the lack of support which has been available to families - with lower income households worst affected - in recent years.

Ms Champion has been calling for the protection of Sure Starts throughout her political career and has regularly raised concerns at how the loss of such services would lead to withdrawal of crucial support for some of Rotherham’s most deprived families.

The new hubs are expected to be up and running in all local authorities by April next year, offering help with difficult issues such as children’s emotional needs, with the full programme completed within two more years.

They will also offer a range of services from the same point of access, for health, education and wellbeing.

Rotherham already has Family Hubs, but the new investment would transform them, said Ms Champion.

Best start: New centres will help children get help when it is needed, Sarah Champion believes

““My Mum worked in the very first Sure Start so I watched first-hand how transformative they could be,” she said.

“It is tough being a parent and having a centre there to support and encourage you, without judgment, is so important.

“It also means that all children get the best start in life so by the time they reach school, they are ready to learn.

“I found it shocking that the Conservative government tried to shut these centres down and I was proud Rotherham Council saw their worth and fought hard to keep as many as they could.

“This announcement means that all Rotherham children will have the best start in life and I could not be more pleased.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “It’s the driving mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve – our new Best Start Family Hubs will put the first building blocks of better life chances in place for more children.”