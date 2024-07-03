CANDIDATES for the Rother Valley constituency gave their final thoughts to the Advertiser before what could be a close call on election day.

Conservative, Labour and Reform party candidates all promised they would work towards reducing crime and improving policing in Rother Valley.

Conservative Rother Valley MP, before parliament was dissolved, Alexander Stafford said his principal pledge to voters is “the same as it was four years ago”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Stafford added he will "continue to be a hard-working constituency MP who stands up for his constituents and holds Rotherham Labour Council to account”.

Despite this, he admitted he has been honest with residents when campaigning telling people at their doorsteps that a “huge Labour majority” has been predicted in the polls.

Mr Stafford accused Labour candidate, Jake Richards, of seeing the role of MP as a “Westminster-based job” after comments he made at a hustings in Maltby.

He added: “If re-elected, I will continue to campaign passionately to a proper solution to crime and antisocial behaviour, and that means getting police bases opened on our high streets in Dinnington, Maltby and Swallownest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to call on the Labour Mayor of South Yorkshire to finally franchise the buses – he has had the powers to do this for some considerable time, but unlike his counterparts elsewhere in the country (of both political persuasions) he has failed to do so.”

Similarly to Mr Stafford, Labour candidate Mr Richards pledged to improve buses and recruitment of community policing. He accused the “broken” Conservative Party of not being able to deliver “the change we need”.

Mr Richards said: “We need to cut NHS waiting lists, which are at record levels here in Rotherham. We need a plan to grow the economy and help pensioners and families with the cost of living crisis.

“We need to invest in our roads and support local and independent businesses – the lifeblood of the economy. All of this is possible. As your local MP, I will champion these causes and ensure our voice is heard at the top of government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform candidate Tony Harrison accused his competitors of “playing dirty tricks” in the build-up to the vote but said he and his party were “rising above all that” - however these claims are unsupported.

Mr Harrison said he will “demand” more youth services within the local area and “tackle the wrong doings in the private sector such as on the Little London Estate in Maltby.”

He added: “We will encourage inward investment and well paid

high skilled Jobs of the Future to be created throughout the region, creating hope and prosperity for future generations.”