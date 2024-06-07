Your list of general election 2024 candidates for Rotherham's three seats
Rotherham Council received nomination papers by 4pm today for the contests in Rotherham, Rother Valley and the Rawmarsh & Conisbrough constituency replacing Wentworth & Dearne.
The candidates are confirmed as follows:
Rawmarsh & Conisbrough
Oliver John Edward Giuseppe Harvey, Local Conservatives
John Healey, Labour Party
Tom Hill, Green Party
Paul Horton, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal
Robert Redfern Watson, Workers Party of Britain
Adam Wood, Reform UK
Rother Valley
Tony Harrison, Reform UK
Paul Neville Martin, Green Party
Jake Richards, Labour Party
Alexander Paul Thomas Stafford, Local Conservatives
Colin David Taylor, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal
Rotherham
Ishtiaq Ahmad, Independent
David Michael Atkinson, Yorkshire Party
Adam Jonathon Carter, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal
Sarah Champion, Labour Party
John Paul Cronly, Reform UK
Taukir Iqbal, Workers Party of Britain – For Gaza
Tony Mabbott, Green Party
If you are not registered to vote or have recently moved house, you have until midnight on Tuesday, June 18 to apply.
Voters now need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at polling stations. If you do not have any acceptable photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. Applications must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.
If you can’t go to the polling station on 4 July you can:
Apply for a postal vote before 5pm on Wednesday, June 19
Apply for a proxy vote before 5pm on Wednesday, June 26
For further information on registering to vote, photo ID and applying for a postal or proxy vote, please visit: www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections.
