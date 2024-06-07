Your list of general election 2024 candidates for Rotherham's three seats

.

EIGHTEEN candidates will contest the borough’s three seats at the general election.

Rotherham Council received nomination papers by 4pm today for the contests in Rotherham, Rother Valley and the Rawmarsh & Conisbrough constituency replacing Wentworth & Dearne.

The candidates are confirmed as follows:

Rawmarsh & Conisbrough

Oliver John Edward Giuseppe Harvey, Local Conservatives

John Healey, Labour Party

Tom Hill, Green Party

Paul Horton, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal

Robert Redfern Watson, Workers Party of Britain

Adam Wood, Reform UK

Rother Valley

Tony Harrison, Reform UK

Paul Neville Martin, Green Party

Jake Richards, Labour Party

Alexander Paul Thomas Stafford, Local Conservatives

Colin David Taylor, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal

Rotherham

Ishtiaq Ahmad, Independent

David Michael Atkinson, Yorkshire Party

Adam Jonathon Carter, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal

Sarah Champion, Labour Party

John Paul Cronly, Reform UK

Taukir Iqbal, Workers Party of Britain – For Gaza

Tony Mabbott, Green Party

If you are not registered to vote or have recently moved house, you have until midnight on Tuesday, June 18 to apply.

Voters now need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at polling stations. If you do not have any acceptable photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. Applications must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

If you can’t go to the polling station on 4 July you can:

Apply for a postal vote before 5pm on Wednesday, June 19

Apply for a proxy vote before 5pm on Wednesday, June 26