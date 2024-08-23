CLEAR-UP The fallen tree at Upper Millgate in Rotherham town centre.

CLEAR-UP work is taking place after a tree crashed down in the high overnight winds in Rotherham town centre.

The tree, in Minster Gardens, Upper Millgate, gave way and a lamppost was almost snapped in half as Storm Lilian brought 75mph winds to the UK and wreaked havoc across the country.

The damage, right in the town centre, came as weather warnings were issued across South Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have also been reports that Doles Hill in Whiston, leading to the St Mary Magdalene Church, is “completely blocked” by fallen trees.