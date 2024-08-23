Work starts on chopping up town centre tree felled by Storm Lilian
CLEAR-UP work is taking place after a tree crashed down in the high overnight winds in Rotherham town centre.
The tree, in Minster Gardens, Upper Millgate, gave way and a lamppost was almost snapped in half as Storm Lilian brought 75mph winds to the UK and wreaked havoc across the country.
The damage, right in the town centre, came as weather warnings were issued across South Yorkshire.
There have also been reports that Doles Hill in Whiston, leading to the St Mary Magdalene Church, is “completely blocked” by fallen trees.
